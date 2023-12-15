Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Susquehanna

Equities research analysts at Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “positive” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 73.61% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of MLCO opened at $8.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.35. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 320.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLCO. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

