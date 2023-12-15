MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO trimmed its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in MetLife were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MET. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.58.

MetLife Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MET traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.36. 1,292,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,581,336. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $73.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.