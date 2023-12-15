MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 34,624 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 28,081 shares.The stock last traded at $24.98 and had previously closed at $24.74.

MetroCity Bankshares Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.89. The stock has a market cap of $629.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.54.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 26.51%. The firm had revenue of $27.06 million during the quarter.

MetroCity Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at MetroCity Bankshares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. MetroCity Bankshares’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

In other MetroCity Bankshares news, CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $55,563.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,328,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,721,866.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MetroCity Bankshares news, CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $55,563.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,328,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,721,866.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 13,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $281,773.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,338,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,204,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,016 shares of company stock valued at $446,384 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MetroCity Bankshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,263,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,597,000 after purchasing an additional 53,106 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 920,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,087,000 after buying an additional 20,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 394,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after buying an additional 17,910 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after buying an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 351,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and consumer loans, including single family residential loans; construction and development, and owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and commercial and industrial loans, residential mortgage loans, and SBA loans.

