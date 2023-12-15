MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 34,624 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 28,081 shares.The stock last traded at $24.98 and had previously closed at $24.74.

MetroCity Bankshares Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $629.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.89.

Get MetroCity Bankshares alerts:

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.06 million during the quarter. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 26.51%.

MetroCity Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. MetroCity Bankshares’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

In other MetroCity Bankshares news, CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 13,860 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $281,773.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,338,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,204,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 13,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $281,773.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,338,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,204,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $55,563.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,328,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,721,866.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,016 shares of company stock worth $446,384 over the last ninety days. 27.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCBS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 1,143.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 450.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

About MetroCity Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and consumer loans, including single family residential loans; construction and development, and owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and commercial and industrial loans, residential mortgage loans, and SBA loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MetroCity Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetroCity Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.