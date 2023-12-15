Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.01% from the company’s previous close.

MCB has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Shares of MCB stock opened at $52.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $577.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.22. Metropolitan Bank has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $61.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.81 and a 200-day moving average of $38.11.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $60.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.99 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 14.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 5,500.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 688,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,092,000 after purchasing an additional 11,384 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

