MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:MFA)

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
MFA Financial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.2% per year over the last three years. MFA Financial has a payout ratio of 95.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect MFA Financial to earn $1.39 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.7%.
MFA Financial Trading Up 2.6 %
NYSE:MFA opened at $11.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $10.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.01 and a beta of 2.01. MFA Financial has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $12.38.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on MFA shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on MFA Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on MFA Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.25 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on MFA Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MFA Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.08.
MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.
