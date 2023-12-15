MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) COO Corey Ian Sanders Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $44.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.60. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $32.43 and a 1 year high of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MGM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

