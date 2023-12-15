Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MCHP traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.43. 1,586,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,786,403. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $67.69 and a 52-week high of $94.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.99. The firm has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.439 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Articles

