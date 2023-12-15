Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $95.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $77.00. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $58.50 to $71.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.38.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $82.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.87 and its 200-day moving average is $69.13. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $82.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46. The company has a market cap of $90.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.31.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $462,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 695,437 shares in the company, valued at $45,989,248.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,689.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $462,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,437 shares in the company, valued at $45,989,248.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,390 shares of company stock worth $18,140,303. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. increased its position in Micron Technology by 75.7% during the third quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. now owns 1,507,649 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $102,565,000 after acquiring an additional 649,516 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,311,265,000 after acquiring an additional 484,293 shares during the period. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,311,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

