Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Acquired by Aurora Investment Managers LLC.

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Mid-America Apartment Communities makes up approximately 1.6% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAA. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 35.5% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 74.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 48.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.47.

In related news, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 2,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $115.74 per share, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,288.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $138.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.56 and a 52-week high of $176.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.78%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

