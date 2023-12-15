Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target Lowered to $124.00 at Mizuho

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $133.00 to $124.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $182.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $152.47.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $138.46 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $115.56 and a twelve month high of $176.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.65 and its 200-day moving average is $138.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.78%.

In other news, Director William Reid Sanders bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $115.74 per share, with a total value of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,288.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $543,026,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 41.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,251,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,036,000 after purchasing an additional 956,154 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,687,000 after buying an additional 856,331 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,043,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,943,000 after purchasing an additional 697,200 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,457,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,125,000 after buying an additional 592,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

