Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires 174 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,173 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.6% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total transaction of $110,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,356.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total transaction of $110,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,179,356.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,659 shares of company stock worth $4,322,889. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $140.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.11 and its 200 day moving average is $128.16. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $143.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 20.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.