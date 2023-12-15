Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires 1,871 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLX. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5,425.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 251,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 246,471 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 24.9% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 115,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 22,920 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth about $1,197,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 74.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 46,963 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 9.3% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.05. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.86 and a fifty-two week high of $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.88.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $114.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 51.87%. As a group, analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 9.91%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 71.04%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

