Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires 621 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Price Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $50.24 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $53.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.12 and a 200-day moving average of $44.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on C shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.66.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

