Mirador Capital Partners LP Boosts Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Snap were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Snap in the first quarter worth about $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Snap by 5,456.9% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $17.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

SNAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Snap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Snap from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.23.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNAP

Insider Transactions at Snap

In other news, Director Michael Lynton sold 4,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $66,532.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,011.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael Lynton sold 4,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $66,532.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,011.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 76,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $679,051.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,236,872 shares in the company, valued at $37,581,054.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,472,542 shares of company stock valued at $13,870,849. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Snap Profile

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.