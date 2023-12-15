Mirador Capital Partners LP Grows Stock Holdings in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Free Report) by 88.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,345 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Kronos Worldwide by 293.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 214.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 25.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 755.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KRO opened at $9.51 on Friday. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average is $8.37.

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.21). Kronos Worldwide had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $396.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.68 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is -135.71%.

KRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kronos Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

