Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $232,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Mirador Capital Partners LP decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $172.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.67. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $141.44 and a 52-week high of $173.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

