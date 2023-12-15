Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $449,000 Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 269.7% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 50.3% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,979.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,979.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,902,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,917 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Schlumberger stock opened at $52.43 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.45 and its 200-day moving average is $54.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $74.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

