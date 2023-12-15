Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $517,000 Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lowered its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,388 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 67.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $122,279.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $74.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.48. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $68.55 and a 1-year high of $86.03.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PNW shares. StockNews.com raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

