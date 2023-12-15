Mirador Capital Partners LP Invests $212,000 in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SGEN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Seagen by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Seagen by 1,484.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Seagen during the 1st quarter worth $1,166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Sunday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Seagen Price Performance

SGEN opened at $228.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.92. The firm has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.77 and a 1 year high of $228.96.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.33). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $648.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. Seagen’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagen news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total value of $2,262,166.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,096,739.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,096,739.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $1,874,016.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,081,885.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,601 shares of company stock valued at $4,176,656. 25.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

