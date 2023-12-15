Mirador Capital Partners LP Makes New Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 67.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $59.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.87 and its 200 day moving average is $56.98. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $67.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.92%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $1,600,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,385,154.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $1,600,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,287 shares in the company, valued at $46,385,154.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,784,050. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

