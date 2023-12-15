Mirador Capital Partners LP Purchases Shares of 2,670 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $206,404,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of BABA opened at $72.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.09 and a 200 day moving average of $86.34. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $70.08 and a twelve month high of $121.30.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.20.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

