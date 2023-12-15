Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 5,787 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mirador Capital Partners LP trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,787 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 73,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,795,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,774,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,410,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of IWM opened at $198.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.26. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $200.04.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.