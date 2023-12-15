Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Shares Gap Up to $9.29

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.29, but opened at $9.63. Mission Produce shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 136,475 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVO. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Mission Produce from $18.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mission Produce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). Mission Produce had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $261.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Mission Produce’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Barnard sold 333,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $3,003,339.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,842,890 shares in the company, valued at $16,604,438.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Mission Produce by 638.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mission Produce by 49.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Mission Produce by 38.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Mission Produce by 3,991.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Mission Produce by 37.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

