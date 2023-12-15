Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Director Buys $13,200.00 in Stock

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas Debenedictis acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $13,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,678.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Nicholas Debenedictis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 11th, Nicholas Debenedictis bought 100 shares of Mistras Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $650.00.
- On Wednesday, November 8th, Nicholas Debenedictis bought 120 shares of Mistras Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $696.00.
Mistras Group Stock Up 1.8 %
NYSE:MG opened at $6.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Mistras Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $8.31.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mistras Group
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Mistras Group by 157.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Mistras Group in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Mistras Group in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Mistras Group during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Mistras Group during the second quarter worth about $56,000. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet lowered Mistras Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Mistras Group
Mistras Group Company Profile
Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The company offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mistras Group
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- UiPath stock: Breaking Out Amidst Shifting Sentiment
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- 3 stocks getting upgraded ahead of 2024
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Quick list of bargain stocks to end the year
Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.