Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Director Buys $13,200.00 in Stock

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas Debenedictis acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $13,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,678.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nicholas Debenedictis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Nicholas Debenedictis bought 100 shares of Mistras Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $650.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Nicholas Debenedictis bought 120 shares of Mistras Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $696.00.

Mistras Group Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:MG opened at $6.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Mistras Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $8.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mistras Group

Mistras Group ( NYSE:MG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $179.35 million for the quarter. Mistras Group had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 1.75%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Mistras Group by 157.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Mistras Group in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Mistras Group in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Mistras Group during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Mistras Group during the second quarter worth about $56,000. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet lowered Mistras Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The company offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.

