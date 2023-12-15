Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Insider Sells $22,095.72 in Stock

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) insider Michael E. Diamond sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $22,095.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 273,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,028,154.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mitek Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MITK stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $13.98. The firm has a market cap of $587.20 million, a P/E ratio of 71.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.07 million for the quarter. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 19.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mitek Systems

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 536.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 115,275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MITK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

