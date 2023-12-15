Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) SVP Sells $24,836.82 in Stock

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) SVP Christopher H. Briggs sold 2,287 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $24,836.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,428.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mitek Systems Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MITK opened at $12.88 on Friday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $13.98. The company has a market capitalization of $587.20 million, a PE ratio of 71.56 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 4.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 115,275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 536.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

