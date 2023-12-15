Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Gap Down to $8.76

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.76, but opened at $8.54. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares last traded at $8.56, with a volume of 532,285 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Down 3.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.65.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $20.01 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 24,602 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 527,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 104,483 shares during the period. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.