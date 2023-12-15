Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Gap Down to $8.76

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.76, but opened at $8.54. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares last traded at $8.56, with a volume of 532,285 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MUFG

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a market cap of $102.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.01 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 17.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $533,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 18.3% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 159,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 24,707 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 100.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,070,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 536,644 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 98.2% in the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 32,507 shares during the period. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.