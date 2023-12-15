Mizuho Downgrades Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to Neutral

Mizuho cut shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $58.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $62.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EQR. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.39.

NYSE EQR opened at $62.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.80. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $69.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 147.22%.

In other news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $1,454,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $197,346.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 593.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Equity Residential by 220.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 229.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equity Residential by 207.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

