Mizuho Raises Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target to $140.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CHKP. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday. They set a “positive” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.39.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $144.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.48. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $117.18 and a one year high of $150.15.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.85 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,951,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,631,000 after buying an additional 121,686 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 23.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,602,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,307,000 after purchasing an additional 876,240 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,091,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,363,000 after purchasing an additional 94,050 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,727,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,851,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,236,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,097,000 after purchasing an additional 197,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

