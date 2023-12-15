MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Gap Down to $99.14

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $99.14, but opened at $93.98. MKS Instruments shares last traded at $92.73, with a volume of 229,758 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MKSI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $113.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.40.

MKS Instruments Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $932.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.50 million. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 45.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently -3.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MKS Instruments

In other MKS Instruments news, EVP David Philip Henry purchased 2,500 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.34 per share, for a total transaction of $170,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,728.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MKS Instruments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 73.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 22.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

