MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Gap Down to $99.14

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $99.14, but opened at $93.98. MKS Instruments shares last traded at $92.73, with a volume of 229,758 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MKSI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $113.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.07.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.46. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 45.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $932.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is -3.42%.

In related news, EVP David Philip Henry bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.34 per share, with a total value of $170,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,728.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 0.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,941,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $750,335,000 after purchasing an additional 50,447 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MKS Instruments by 16.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,129,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $506,570,000 after acquiring an additional 864,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MKS Instruments by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $618,145,000 after acquiring an additional 234,495 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in MKS Instruments by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,642,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $696,324,000 after acquiring an additional 241,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MKS Instruments by 7.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,076,471 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $440,667,000 after acquiring an additional 299,703 shares during the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

