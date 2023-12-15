Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) fell 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.85 and last traded at $38.97. 598,511 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,629,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.35.

Several brokerages have commented on MBLY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mobileye Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.81.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $530.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.77 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Claire C. Mccaskill bought 27,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,093.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Claire C. Mccaskill purchased 27,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,093.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.18 per share, with a total value of $100,087.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 125,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,414,914.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBLY. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the third quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the second quarter worth $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

