Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.85 and last traded at $38.97. 598,511 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,629,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MBLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mobileye Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.14.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MBLY

Mobileye Global Stock Up 3.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.81.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.77 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,087.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,414,914.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Claire C. Mccaskill purchased 27,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,093.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.18 per share, with a total value of $100,087.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 125,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,414,914.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mobileye Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global during the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

About Mobileye Global

(Get Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.