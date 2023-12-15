Morgan Stanley Upgrades Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) to Overweight

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $13.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.93. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $14.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 26.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 15.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after buying an additional 47,881 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 17.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

