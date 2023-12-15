Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Insider Acquires C$140,700.00 in Stock

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan bought 26,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$140,700.00.
Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 8th, Sime Armoyan acquired 15,100 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$79,275.00.
- On Wednesday, December 6th, Sime Armoyan acquired 23,600 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.21 per share, with a total value of C$122,956.00.
- On Wednesday, November 29th, Sime Armoyan acquired 28,900 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$151,725.00.
- On Monday, November 27th, Sime Armoyan acquired 3,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$15,750.00.
- On Thursday, November 23rd, Sime Armoyan acquired 5,200 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$27,300.00.
- On Monday, November 13th, Sime Armoyan acquired 8,800 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$46,200.00.
- On Thursday, November 9th, Sime Armoyan acquired 500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$2,625.00.
- On Friday, October 27th, Sime Armoyan bought 23,500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$123,480.75.
Morguard Real Estate Inv. Stock Performance
TSE:MRT.UN opened at C$5.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$346.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.52, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.05. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.70.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Morguard Real Estate Inv.
The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.
