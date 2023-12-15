Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Short Interest Update

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, a drop of 42.3% from the November 15th total of 115,800 shares. Currently, 10.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 113,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Motus GI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MOTS opened at $2.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.54. Motus GI has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $23.40.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($4.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.20) by $2.92. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 3,776.10% and a negative return on equity of 3,413.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Motus GI will post -28.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.50 price target on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Motus GI from $24.75 to $20.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Motus GI by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 567,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 294,012 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Motus GI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Motus GI by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Motus GI by 237.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.61% of the company’s stock.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company in the United States. It develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleansing of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures. The company was formerly known as Eight-Ten Merger Corp.

