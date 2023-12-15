Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Releases Earnings Results

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.19 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Mueller Water Products updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

Shares of MWA opened at $14.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average is $14.03. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.064 dividend. This is a boost from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MWA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 409.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 18,866.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.