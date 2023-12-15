NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Shares Purchased by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Free Report) by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,766 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp owned about 0.77% of NACCO Industries worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NACCO Industries by 34.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of NACCO Industries during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NACCO Industries by 703.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NC opened at $33.94 on Friday. NACCO Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.37 and a 12 month high of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.89 million, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.82.

NACCO Industries ( NYSE:NC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.55 million during the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 8.20%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from NACCO Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. NACCO Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NACCO Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

