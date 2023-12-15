National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Major Shareholder Amandla Mk Trust Sells 3,779 Shares

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 3,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $157,017.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,160,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,865,243.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get National Research alerts:

On Monday, December 11th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 37,638 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $1,563,858.90.

On Friday, December 8th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 12,328 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $512,228.40.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 952 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $39,603.20.

On Monday, December 4th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 100 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $4,160.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 627 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $26,384.16.

On Monday, November 20th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 57 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $2,399.70.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 403 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $16,966.30.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,601 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $71,900.91.

National Research Stock Performance

Shares of National Research stock opened at $40.72 on Friday. National Research Co. has a 52 week low of $36.61 and a 52 week high of $47.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.30. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 0.43.

National Research Announces Dividend

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $37.95 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Research

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of National Research by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in National Research by 40.0% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of National Research by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Research by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of National Research by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

About National Research

(Get Free Report)

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.