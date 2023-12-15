National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their underperform rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $32.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.29.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

NSA stock opened at $40.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.81. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $44.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.51%.

Insider Activity at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In related news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $359,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,029,626 shares in the company, valued at $144,744,165.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Storage Affiliates Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSA. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 83.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,071.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 149.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

Featured Stories

