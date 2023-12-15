Needham & Company LLC Boosts Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Price Target to $70.00

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.35% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Enovis in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

Enovis Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE ENOV opened at $53.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.20 and a beta of 1.98. Enovis has a 1-year low of $43.04 and a 1-year high of $66.71.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $417.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.89 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Enovis will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Enovis by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Enovis by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Enovis by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Enovis by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Enovis by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

