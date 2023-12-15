Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PENN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America raised PENN Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Capital One Financial began coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on PENN Entertainment from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut PENN Entertainment from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.35.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

PENN opened at $26.17 on Monday. PENN Entertainment has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.16.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.88. PENN Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PENN Entertainment

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.83 per share, with a total value of $100,452.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 63,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,741.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PENN Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 2,528.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 324.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 95.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.