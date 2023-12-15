Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, Briefing.com reports.
Separately, Societe Generale upgraded Nestlé from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.00.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nestlé by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 65,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in Nestlé by 4.0% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 22,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 1st quarter valued at $1,020,000. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in Nestlé by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.
