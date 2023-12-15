Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Netcapital had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 6.89%.

Netcapital Price Performance

NCPL stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 million, a PE ratio of 0.76 and a beta of -0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.68. Netcapital has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $2.73.

Get Netcapital alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netcapital

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Netcapital stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.37% of Netcapital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

About Netcapital

Netcapital Inc operates as a fintech company. It offers Netcapital.com, an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, as well as allows investors to invest from anywhere in the world. The company also provides various services, including automated onboarding process and filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; and rolling closes which provides access to liquidity before final close date of offerings, as well as assistance with annual fillings and direct access to team for ongoing support.

See Also

