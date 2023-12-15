Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,456 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 52.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 108.5% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,936 shares of company stock worth $52,392,547. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $470.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,492,428. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.41 and a twelve month high of $485.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $431.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $424.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

