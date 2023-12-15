Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Lowered by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,670 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163,167 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 11,985.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $56,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,080 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth $574,761,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $469.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $205.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $431.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $424.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.41 and a 52 week high of $485.00.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,936 shares of company stock worth $52,392,547 in the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 19th. DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.15.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

