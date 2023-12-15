NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 148.35% and a negative net margin of 788.98%.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Stock Up 12.4 %

Shares of NMTC opened at $1.72 on Friday. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1.15.

Institutional Trading of NeuroOne Medical Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NMTC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies by 10.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 22,159 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies by 12.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 14,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders.

Featured Stories

