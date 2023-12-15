Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) fell 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.74 and last traded at $19.75. 255,485 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 578,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.55.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Nevro in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nevro in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Nevro from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nevro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.22% and a negative return on equity of 33.99%. The firm had revenue of $103.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. Nevro’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Nevro by 174.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Nevro by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Nevro by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nevro during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Nevro during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

